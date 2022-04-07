Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 13,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,750. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.