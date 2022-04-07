Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

CLS opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.