Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.66) Per Share

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celsion in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Celsion’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Celsion has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

