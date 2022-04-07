Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,630 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 244.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.38.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $408.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.08. Public Storage has a one year low of $253.86 and a one year high of $409.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

