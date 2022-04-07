Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 505,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.