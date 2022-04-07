Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,017,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,783. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61.

