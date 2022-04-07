Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $818,000 Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,859. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

