Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock worth $27,320,806 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $528.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

