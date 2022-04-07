Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,281 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,136,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 201,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

