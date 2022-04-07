Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,081 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.56. 267,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

