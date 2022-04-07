Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.48. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.52 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

