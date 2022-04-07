Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEUGet Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 10,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 365,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.35.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

