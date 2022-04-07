Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 10,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 365,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.35.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

