Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

