Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.45. Approximately 447,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerence (CRNCV)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.