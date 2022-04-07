Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.20 and last traded at $35.45. Approximately 447,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.12.

