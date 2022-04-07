CHADS VC Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CHADS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.94 million and $791.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00036009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,364,761 coins and its circulating supply is 46,141,597 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

