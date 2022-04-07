Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.79.

CIA stock opened at C$7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

