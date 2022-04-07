Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of CHRA opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

