ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $19.49

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.49, but opened at $18.15. ChargePoint shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 28,109 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup raised their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

