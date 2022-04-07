Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 2,582 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.39 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $275.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
