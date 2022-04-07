Charles F. Wagner, Jr. Sells 2,582 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $683,610.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.39 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $275.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.