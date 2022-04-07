Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $542.95

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $542.95 and last traded at $543.68, with a volume of 28325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $561.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $580.73 and a 200 day moving average of $638.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.