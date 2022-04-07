Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 112 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,358.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,909.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,310.45 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $76.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

