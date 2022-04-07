Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

BIO opened at $576.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $524.19 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $588.32 and its 200-day moving average is $679.26.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.