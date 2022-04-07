Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

