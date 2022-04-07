Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.71

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 4175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $657.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,915,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Children’s Place by 3,546.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

