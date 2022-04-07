China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CIADY stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. China Mengniu Dairy has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

