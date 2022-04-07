Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down to $17.31

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.31, but opened at $16.63. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 4,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 199.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,630 shares of company stock valued at $124,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

