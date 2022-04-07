ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.72. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 115,792 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 72,852 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

