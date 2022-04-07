CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 132,914 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $14.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CION. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

