Citigroup (C) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.