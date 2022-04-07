Citigroup Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $140.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.58.

DGX opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

