Citigroup Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $15.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $25,366,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,139,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

