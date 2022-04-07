Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,698 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

