Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.60

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.60 and traded as low as C$64.36. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$64.40, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$969.35 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.54.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

