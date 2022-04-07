Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £195,649.50 and a PE ratio of -0.13.
Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)
