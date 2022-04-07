Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 450 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

