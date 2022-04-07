Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 450 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00.
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94.
NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
