CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $177.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -73.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

