CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

Shares of CME stock opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

