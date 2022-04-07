CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.33. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,847,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660,436 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $124,534,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

