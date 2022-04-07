Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 71,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 52,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Get Cogna Educação alerts:

About Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.