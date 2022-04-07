Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.