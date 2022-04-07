Colin D. Keogh Buys 1,459 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($18,790.01).

HSX opened at GBX 988.60 ($12.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 940.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 892.08. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.89) to GBX 850 ($11.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.10) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.44) to GBX 1,159 ($15.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.90) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.71 ($13.23).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

