Colin D. Keogh Buys 1,459 Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($18,790.01).
HSX opened at GBX 988.60 ($12.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 940.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 892.08. Hiscox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.14).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.28%.
About Hiscox (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.