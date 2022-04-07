Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Up 7.4%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 2,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $696.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
