Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Up 7.4%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 2,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

