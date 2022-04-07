Colliers Securities Weighs in on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 20,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $281,833.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

