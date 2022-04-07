Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after acquiring an additional 582,092 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 247,864 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,521,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,639.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter.

EAGG opened at $50.86 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01.

