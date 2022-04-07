Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.35.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

