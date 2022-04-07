Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.81 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.91% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.47.

