Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $371.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.28.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.