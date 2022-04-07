Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $39.14 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

