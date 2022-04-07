Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,389 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE SPR opened at $44.18 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

