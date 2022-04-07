Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,608 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY stock opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

